Hawaii reports 168 COVID cases, seven new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 168 new coronavirus cases, and seven new deaths on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

There are 100 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 34 on the Big Island, 11 on Kauai, 18 on Maui, one on Molokai and four diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 80,582.

The state death remains at 818.

The state stands at 69% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: