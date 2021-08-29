Hawaii reports 1,678 COVID cases, two new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,678 new coronavirus cases, and two new deaths on Sunday, Aug. 29.

There are 1,239 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 214 on the Big Island, 55 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 147 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 20 Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 62,229.

The state death toll rises to 589. The two deaths are both women on Oahu who had underlying conditions that died in the hospital. One woman was in the 60 to 69 year old age range, The other woman was in the age range of 70 to 79 years old.

The state stands at 62.6% of vaccinated residents.

The DOH reports a lab experienced errors from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25. The 1,678 cases includes the lab’s backlog. The state says he issue has been resolved, and this is indicative of the intense strain on the state’s health infrastructure.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: