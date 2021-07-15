Hawaii reports 166 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 166 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Thursday, July 15.

There are 91 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 17 on the Big Island, 14 on Kauai, 22 on Maui and 22 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,819.

The state death toll remains 522.

The state stands at 58.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,324 (17)

Honolulu: 27,676 (91)

Kauai: 441 (14)

Maui: 3,949 (22)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,441 (22)

Required Hospitalization: 2,543

Deaths: 522

Cases in the past 14 days: 859

Probable Cases