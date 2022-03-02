HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 166 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths on Wednesday, March 2.

There are 83 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 24 on the Big Island, 11 on Kauai, 21 on Maui and 27 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 236,435.



The state death toll rose to 1,341.

The state stands at 76.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: