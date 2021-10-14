Hawaii reports 164 COVID cases and 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 164 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Thursday, Oct. 14.

There are 87 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 46 on the Big Island, 8 on Kauai, 14 on Maui, 1 on Molokai and 8 out of state.

That brings the state total to 81,954.

The state death toll rose to 857.

The state stands at 69.9% of vaccinated residents.

