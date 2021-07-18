Hawaii reports 164 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 164 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

There are 104 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, six on Kauai, 12 on Maui, and 24 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,254.

The state death toll stands at 523.

The state stands at 59.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,463 (18)

Honolulu: 28.774 (104)

Kauai: 471 (6)

Maui: 4,813 (12)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 81

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,537 (24)

Required Hospitalization: 2,561 (7)

Deaths: 523

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,098



Probable Cases