Hawaii reports 163 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 163 COVID-19 cases for Monday, July 26.
There are 105 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 34 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 16 on Maui, and 7 diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 40,822.
The state death toll remains 529.
The state stands at 59.8% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,740 (34)
- Honolulu: 29,753 (105)
- Kauai: 515 (1)
- Maui: 4,950 (16)
- Lanai: 117
- Molokai: 81
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,666 (7)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,633 (2)
- Deaths: 529
- Cases in the past 14 days: 2,048 (95)
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 80
- Honolulu: 856
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 4
- Maui: 880
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 65