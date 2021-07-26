Hawaii reports 163 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 163 COVID-19 cases for Monday, July 26.

There are 105 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 34 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 16 on Maui, and 7 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 40,822.

The state death toll remains 529.

The state stands at 59.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,740 (34)

Honolulu: 29,753 (105)

Kauai: 515 (1)

Maui: 4,950 (16)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,666 (7)

Required Hospitalization: 2,633 (2)

Deaths: 529

Cases in the past 14 days: 2,048 (95)

Probable Cases