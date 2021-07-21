Hawaii reports 163 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 163 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Wednesday, July 21.

There are 99 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, four on Kauai, 18 on Maui, and 33 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,649.

The state death toll stands at 524.

The state stands at 59.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,425 (15)

Honolulu: 28,203 (75)

Kauai: 477 (1)

Maui: 3,998 (6)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 57

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,521 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,589

Deaths: 524

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,322



Probable Cases