Hawaii reports 162 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 162 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, July 27.

There are 106 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 27 on the Big Island, four on Kauai, 11 on Maui and 14 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 40,984

The state death toll remains 529.

The state stands at 59.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,767 (27)

Honolulu: 29,859 (106)

Kauai: 517 (4)

Maui: 4,961 (11)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,680 (14)

Required Hospitalization: 2,657

Deaths: 529

Cases in the past 14 days: 2,143

Probable Cases