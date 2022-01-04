Hawaii reports 1592 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1592 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

There are 1231 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 42 on Kauai, 11 on Lanai, 87 on Maui, nine on Molokai, and 92 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 123,456.

The state death toll stands at 1,094.

The state stands at 74.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: