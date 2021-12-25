Hawaii reports 1,591 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,591 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 25.

There are 1,310 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 77 on the Big Island, 40 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 131 on Maui, eight on Molokai and 23 diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 100,184.

The state death toll rises to 1,82.

The state stands at 73.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 01 2022 07:05 pm