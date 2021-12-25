Hawaii reports 1,591 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,591 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 25.

There are 1,310 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 77 on the Big Island, 40 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 131 on Maui, eight on Molokai and 23 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 100,184.

The state death toll rises to 1,82.

The state stands at 73.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: