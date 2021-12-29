Hawaii reports 1,561 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,561 coronavirus cases and three deaths for Wednesday, Dec. 29.

There are 1,322 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 26 on the Big Island, 58 on Kauai, 134 on Maui, 12 on Molokai, two on Lanai and seven diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 106,158.

The state death toll stands at 1,085.

The state stands at 74.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: