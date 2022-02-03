Hawaii reports 1,532 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,532 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Thursday, Feb. 3.

There are 953 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 205 on the Big Island, 170 on Kauai, 10 on Lanai, 138 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 49 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 223,065.

The state death toll rose to 1,194.



The state stands at 75% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: