Hawaii reports 152 COVID cases, 10 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 152 new coronavirus cases, and 10 new deaths on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There are 56 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 33 on the Big Island, 14 on Kauai, 22 on Maui, and 27 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 84,295.

The state death toll rises to 916.

The state stands at 71.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

