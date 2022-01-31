Hawaii reports 1,513 COVID cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,513 new coronavirus cases, and 1 new death on Monday, Jan. 31.

There are 956 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 159 on the Big Island, 161 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 193 on Maui, five on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 219, 288.

The state death toll rose to 1,181.



The state stands at 74.8% of vaccinated residents.

