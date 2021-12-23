Hawaii reports 1511 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1511 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday, Dec. 23.

There are 1293 coronavirus on Oahu, 66 on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, 98 on Maui, three on Lanai and 22 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 96,765.

The state death toll rose to 1,077.

The state stands at 73.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: