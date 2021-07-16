Hawaii reports 147 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 147 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Friday, July 16.
There are 93 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 27 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, seven on Maui, one on Molokai and 10 residents diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 38,966.
The state death toll rises to 523.
The state stands at 58.9% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,349 (27)
- Honolulu: 27,771 (93)
- Kauai: 450 (9)
- Maui: 3,956 (7)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 57 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,451 (10)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,550
- Deaths: 523
- Cases in the past 14 days: 938
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 76
- Honolulu: 818
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 836
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 60