Hawaii reports 144 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 144 new coronavirus cases, and six new deaths on Sunday, Oct. 17.

There are 76 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 39 on the Big Island, 11 on Kauai, one on Lanai, eight on Maui, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 82,384.

The state death toll rises to 872.

The state stands at 70% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: