Hawaii reports 142 COVID cases, 8 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 142 new coronavirus cases and 8 new deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

There are 94 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 on the Big Island, 13 on Kauai, 11 on Maui, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 86,090.

The state death toll rose to 985.

The state stands at 72.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: