Hawaii reports 142 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 142 new coronavirus cases, and six new deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

There are 69 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 28 on the Big Island, 17 on Kauai, 13 on Maui, 1 on Lanai, and 14 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 85,360.

The state death toll rose to 968.

The state stands at 72.0% of vaccinated residents.

