Hawaii reports 140 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 140 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Saturday, Oct. 16.

There are 72 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 38 on the Big Island, 10 on Kauai, 14 on Maui, one on Molokai, and five diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 82,250.

The state death toll rises to 866.

The state stands at 70% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

