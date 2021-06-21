Hawaii reports 14 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 14 COVID-19 cases for Monday, June 21.

There are 11 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island and two Hawaii residents that were diagnosed out-of-state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings the state total to 37,367.

The state stands at 57% vaccinated residents.

The state death toll remains 513.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 3,139 (2)
  • Honolulu: 26,876 (11)
  • Kauai: 344
  • Maui: 3,830
  • Lanai: 112
  • Molokai: 55
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,267 (2)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,420
  • Deaths: 513
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 632

Probable Cases

  • Hawaii County: 67 (-1)
  • Honolulu: 777 (1)
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3 (-1)
  • Maui: 818
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 52

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories