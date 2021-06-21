Hawaii reports 14 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 14 COVID-19 cases for Monday, June 21.
There are 11 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island and two Hawaii residents that were diagnosed out-of-state.
That brings the state total to 37,367.
The state stands at 57% vaccinated residents.
The state death toll remains 513.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,139 (2)
- Honolulu: 26,876 (11)
- Kauai: 344
- Maui: 3,830
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,267 (2)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,420
- Deaths: 513
- Cases in the past 14 days: 632
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 67 (-1)
- Honolulu: 777 (1)
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3 (-1)
- Maui: 818
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 52