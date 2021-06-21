Hawaii reports 14 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 14 COVID-19 cases for Monday, June 21.

There are 11 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island and two Hawaii residents that were diagnosed out-of-state.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

That brings the state total to 37,367.

The state stands at 57% vaccinated residents.

The state death toll remains 513.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,139 (2)

Honolulu: 26,876 (11)

Kauai: 344

Maui: 3,830

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,267 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,420

Deaths: 513

Cases in the past 14 days: 632

Probable Cases