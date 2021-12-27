Hawaii reports 1384 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1384 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Dec. 27.

There are 1161 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 103 on the Big Island, 23 on Kauai, 71on Maui, two on Molokai. and 24 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 103,773.

The state death toll stands at 1,082.

The state stands at 73.9% of vaccinated residents.

