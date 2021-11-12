Hawaii reports 138 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 138 new coronavirus cases, and 5 new deaths on Friday, Nov. 12.

There are 61 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 29 on the Big Island, 21 on Kauai, 13 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 12 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 85,628.

The state death toll rose to 976.

The state stands at 72.1% of vaccinated residents.

