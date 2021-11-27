Hawaii reports 135 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 135 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Saturday, Nov. 27.

There are 60 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 23 on the Big Island, 27 on Kauai, 22 on Maui, and three diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 87,345.

The state death toll stands at 1,005.

The state stands at 72.5% of vaccinated residents since Thursday, Nov. 25.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

