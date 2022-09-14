HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week.

There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 342,072.

The state death toll rose to 1,655.

The state reports 77.3% of vaccinated residents, though the information has not been updated since Sept. 6.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: