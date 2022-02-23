Hawaii reports 134 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 134 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

There are 91 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 12 on the Big Island, 10 on Kauai, two on Maui, one on Molokai and 18 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 234,835.

The state death toll remains at 1,304.

The state stands at 76.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: