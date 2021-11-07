Hawaii reports 134 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 134 new coronavirus cases, and 12 new deaths on Sunday, Nov. 7.

There are 59 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 26 on the Big Island, 27 on Kauai, 11 on Maui, and 11 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 85,045.

The state death toll rises to 962.

The state stands at 71.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

