HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1.327 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

There are 941 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 160 on the Big Island, 55 on Kauai, 9 on Lanai, 130 on Maui, 5 on Molokai, and 27 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 243,299.

The state death toll rose to 1,390.

The state stands at 77.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: