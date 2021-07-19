Hawaii reports 132 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 132 COVID-19 cases for Monday, July 19.

There are 81 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, four on Kauai, eight on Maui, and 9 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,386.

The state death toll stands at 523.

The state stands at 59.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 3,405 (22)
  • Honolulu: 28,031 (81)
  • Kauai: 472 (4)
  • Maui: 3,981 (8)
  • Lanai: 115
  • Molokai: 57
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,485 (9)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,570
  • Deaths: 523
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,169


Probable Cases

  • Hawaii County: 79
  • Honolulu: 831
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 3
  • Maui: 841
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 62

