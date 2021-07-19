Hawaii reports 132 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 132 COVID-19 cases for Monday, July 19.
There are 81 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, four on Kauai, eight on Maui, and 9 diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 39,386.
The state death toll stands at 523.
The state stands at 59.3% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,405 (22)
- Honolulu: 28,031 (81)
- Kauai: 472 (4)
- Maui: 3,981 (8)
- Lanai: 115
- Molokai: 57
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,485 (9)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,570
- Deaths: 523
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,169
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 79
- Honolulu: 831
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 841
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 62