Hawaii reports 132 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 132 COVID-19 cases for Monday, July 19.

There are 81 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, four on Kauai, eight on Maui, and 9 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 39,386.

The state death toll stands at 523.

The state stands at 59.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,405 (22)

Honolulu: 28,031 (81)

Kauai: 472 (4)

Maui: 3,981 (8)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 57

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,485 (9)

Required Hospitalization: 2,570

Deaths: 523

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,169



Probable Cases