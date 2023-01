HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week.

There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state.

The state’s total case count is 373,514.

The state death toll rose to 1,765.

As of Dec. 28, the state is 78.4% vaccinated.