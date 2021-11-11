Hawaii reports 130 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 130 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Thursday, Nov. 11.

There are 51 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 27 on the Big Island, 30 on Kauai, 20 on Maui, and two diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 85,490.

The state death toll rose to 971.

The state stands at 72.0% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: