Hawaii reports 128 Coronavirus cases, 1 new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 128 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Thursday, May 6.

That brings the state total to 32,922.

There are 99 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 10 on the Big Island, 10 on Maui, four on Kauai and five residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll stands at 486.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: