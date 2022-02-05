Hawaii reports 1,278 COVID cases, 18 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,278 new coronavirus cases, and 18 new deaths on Saturday, Feb. 5.

There are 750 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 192 on the Big Island, 135 on Kauai, five on Lanai, 129 on Maui, five on Molokai and 62 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 225, 535.

The state death toll rises to 1,222.

The state stands at 75% of vaccinated residents.

