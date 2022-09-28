HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an additional 800 historic cases.

There are 9,092 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 1,240 on the Big Island, 534 on Kauai, 1,802 on Maui, 19 on Lanai, 26 on Molokai and 42 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 355,959.

The state death toll rose to 1,686.

As of Sept. 27, the state reports 77.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: