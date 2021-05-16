Hawaii reports 127 Coronavirus cases, one new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 127 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday, May 16.

There are 101 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, nine on Maui, three on Molokai and eight residents diagnosed out of state.

DOH reports two cases on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,761.

The state death toll rises to 492. An O’ahu woman, 70-79 years old, who was hospitalized with underlying conditions died.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2757 (3)

Honolulu: 25,836 (101)

Kauai: 307

Maui: 3,569 (9)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 46 (3)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI:1,134 (8)

Required Hospitalization: 2,229

Deaths: 492 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,116

Correction: A previous headline had the incorrect death count. There is one death reported. The headline has been corrected.