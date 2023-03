HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 1,263 COVID cases and 4 deaths over the past week.

There are 919 cases in Oahu, 129 on the Big Island, 119 on Maui, 87 on Kauai and 5 on Molokai.

The state’s total case count is 382,833.

The state death toll rose to 1,858.

As of Wednesday, March. 29, the state is 78.7% vaccinated.