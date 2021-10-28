Hawaii reports 126 COVID cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 126 coronavirus cases, and two new deaths for Thursday, Oct. 28.

There are 47 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 38 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, 22 on Maui, one on Molokai, and nine diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 83,832.

That state death toll rose to 891.

The state stands at 71.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: