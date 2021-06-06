Hawaii reports 81 coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reports 81 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths for Sunday, June 6.

In its initial reports, the DOH indicated that there were 126 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday. After further evaluation, that number was updated to 81.

There are 25 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 35 on the Big Island, 13 on Maui, and two diagnosed out of state, totaling 75 new confirmed cases. Six of the new cases are probable.

That brings state total to 36,616.

The state death toll rises from 502 to 505.

Hawaii County: 2,975 (35)

Honolulu: 26,555 (25)

Kauai: 322

Maui: 3,697 (13)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,208 (2)

Required Hospitalization: 2,360

Deaths: 505 (3)

Cases in the past 14 days: 708

Probable Cases