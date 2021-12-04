Hawaii reports 124 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 124 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Saturday, Dec. 4.

There are 58 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 26 on the Big Island, 12 on Kauai, 22 on Maui, seven diagnosed out of state. The DOH removed one case from the Molokai count.

That brings the state total to 88,147.

The state death toll stands at/rises to 1,032.

The state stands at 71.6% of vaccinated residents as of Friday, Dec. 3.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: