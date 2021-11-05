Hawaii reports 124 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 124 new coronavirus cases, and 12 new deaths on Friday, Nov. 5.

There are 67 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, 10 on Kauai, 11 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 13 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 84,814.

The state death toll rose to 944.

The state stands at 71.6% of vaccinated residents.

