Hawaii reports 122 coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 122 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, April 25.

There are 98 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, twelve on Maui and three on Kauai. Three residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

The state death toll remains 478.

That brings state total to 31,924.