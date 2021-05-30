Hawaii reports 122 coronavirus cases and one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reports 122 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

There are 47 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 64 on the Big Island, two on Kauai, six on Maui, and 11 diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 36,246.

Lt. Gov Josh Green told KHON2 that of the 122 coronavirus cases statewide that includes the 61 coronavirus cases from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.

The state death toll rises to 500.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,885 (63)

Honolulu: 26,376 (48)

Kauai: 317 (2)

Maui: 3,644 (6)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,191 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,327 (4)

Deaths: 500 (1)

Cases in the past 14 days: 810

Probable Cases: