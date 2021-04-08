Hawaii reports 122 Coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 122 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday, April 8.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was recategorized to the Island of Hawaii.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 69 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 11 on the Big Island, 40 on Maui, 1 on Kauai and 1 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 30,485.

The state death toll stands at 470.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: