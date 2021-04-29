Hawaii reports 122 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus
Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 122 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Thursday, April 29.

There are 79 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, 26 on Maui and six on Kauai. Seven residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

The state death toll rises to 483.

That brings state total to 32,232.

  • Hawaii County: 2,687 (4)
  • Honolulu: 24,749 (79)
  • Kauai: 231 (6)
  • Maui: 3,371 (26)
  • Lanai: 111
  • Molokai: 37
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,046 (7)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,131
  • Deaths: 483 (1)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,116

