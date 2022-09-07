HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week.

There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 340,729.

The state death toll rose to 1,655.

The state stands at 77.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: