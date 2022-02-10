Hawaii reports 1,195 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,195 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday, Feb. 10.

There are 815 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 131 on the Big Island, 108 on Kauai, nine on Lanai, 101 on Maui, and 31 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 229,531.

The state death toll rose to 1,239.

The state stands at 75.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

