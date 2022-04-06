HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,194 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 883 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 107 on the Big Island, 37 on Kauai, -1 on Lanai, 109 on Maui, 3 on Molokai, and 56 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 241,972.

The state death toll rose to 1,382.

The state stands at 77% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: