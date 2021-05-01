Hawaii reports 119 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 119 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Saturday, May 1.

There are 69 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, 17 on Kauai, 21 on Maui and four residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 32,468.

The state death toll remains at 483.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: