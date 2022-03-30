HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 1,187 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

There are 831 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 92 on the Big Island, 93 on Kauai, 69 on Maui, one on Lanai, four on Molokai, and 97 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 240,778.

The state death toll rose to 1,379.

The state stands at 76.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: